The Japanese government will hold a meeting on Friday to map out additional measures to tackle the negative impact of price hikes triggered mainly by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the yen's rapid depreciation, its top spokesman said.
With Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scrambling to reverse a downtrend in his Cabinet's approval ratings, his administration is expected to announce policies that could help ease the pain among the public of rising energy and food prices, pundits said.
