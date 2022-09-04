  • Mos Food Services is among the companies that are working to train retired athletes to utilize their experiences in the business world. | KYODO
    Mos Food Services is among the companies that are working to train retired athletes to utilize their experiences in the business world.

Companies in Japan that are struggling to secure competent workers are looking to retired athletes for their hiring needs, with hopes that their experience in the cutthroat sporting world will help them succeed in business.

Services that help former athletes find jobs and provide vocational training are also spreading.

