  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

BUENOS AIRES – Hundreds of thousands of Argentines descended on the capital’s main plaza on Friday in a show of solidarity against a shocking assassination attempt on the country’s vice president a day earlier, which triggered an outpouring of support in a country gripped by deep political polarization and economic crisis.

An assailant pointed a loaded pistol from close range at Vice President Cristina Fernandez outside her Buenos Aires home where crowds had gathered Thursday night, but the gun failed to discharge.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,