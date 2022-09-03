  • Kim Gunn, South Korea's new special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. counterpart, Sung Kim, and Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, pose for photographs before a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul in June. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  KYODO

Washington – U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim will make a three-day visit to Tokyo from Wednesday and take part in a trilateral meeting involving his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, the State Department said Friday.

Pyongyang is believed to have completed preparations for what would be its seventh nuclear test and first since September 2017, and there is speculation it could go ahead with it soon.

