At least 146 lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party have had dealings with the Unification Church or affiliated organizations, a Kyodo News survey and interviews revealed, once again highlighting the close ties between the ruling party and the religious body.
Politicians’ connections to the church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, have become a source of controversy since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed on July 8, with the suspect saying he killed Abe over his alleged links to the religious group.
