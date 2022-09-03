  • Tokyo confirmed 12,561 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of about 4,500 from a week earlier, along with 27 deaths. | NORIKO HAYASHI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 12,561 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of about 4,500 from a week earlier, along with 27 deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 35% to 13,540.9. There were 32 patients with severe symptoms according to Tokyo’s criteria, a decline of two from Friday.

