Japanese automaker Hino Motors has canceled its planned production of trucks in Russia, with an assembly plant under construction in the country to be sold after completion, officials said Saturday.
Toyota's truck-making subsidiary said the decision was made after it re-examined its overseas operations and the business environment and was not related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine or a series of recent scandals.
