  • A turbine of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is pictured at a Siemens Energy plant in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, on Aug. 3. Russia’s Gazprom said its key gas pipeline to Europe won’t reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession. | AFP-JIJI
Russia’s Gazprom said its key gas pipeline to Europe won’t reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession.

The pipeline was due to reopen on Saturday after maintenance. But in a last-minute move, the company said a technical issue had been found and the pipe can’t operate again until it’s fixed. The European Union said Gazprom was acting on “fallacious pretenses,” and Siemens Energy, which makes the pipeline’s turbines, said what Gazprom had found didn’t justify cutting the gas.

