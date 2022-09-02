  • Windows are taped at a restaurant in Naha on Friday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the prefecture. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor is slowly moving toward Okinawa from its current location to the south of the prefecture, with stormy weather set to hit on the weekend.

The typhoon is forecast to approach the Sakishima Islands — which include Miyako and Ishigaki islands — on Saturday evening, with the Meteorological Agency warning of strong gusts and high waves for the southernmost prefecture.

