  Digital minister Taro Kono (right) poses for a photo session at his inauguration ceremony on Aug. 17 in Tokyo alongside his predecessor Karen Makishima.
  • Jiji

On the first anniversary of its launch on Thursday, Japan’s Digital Agency had few achievements to show in its quest to make life more convenient.

The agency has not lived up to the expectations that it will spearhead efforts to make up for the delay in the country’s digitalization, highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

