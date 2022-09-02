  • Tokyo's Odaiba district on Wednesday. The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 12,413 on Friday, down by 6,010 from a week before, the metropolitan government said. | KYODO
    Tokyo's Odaiba district on Wednesday. The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 12,413 on Friday, down by 6,010 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 12,413 on Friday, down by 6,010 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The capital also logged 30 deaths, while the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria was flat at 34 cases.

