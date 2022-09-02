  • A medical worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient at Fujimino emergency hospital in Miyoshi, Saitama Prefecture in July. The patient's face is blurred for privacy reasons. | FUJIMINO EMERGENCY HOSPITAL / VIA KYODO
    A medical worker takes care of a COVID-19 patient at Fujimino emergency hospital in Miyoshi, Saitama Prefecture in July. The patient's face is blurred for privacy reasons. | FUJIMINO EMERGENCY HOSPITAL / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

The Life Insurance Association of Japan urged its members Thursday to consider limiting the scope of policyholders eligible to receive COVID-19 hospitalization benefits.

Member insurers are free to set their own standards for payouts, but many are expected to make the recommended change as early as this month.

