    A monitor in Tokyo shows the yen dropping below ¥140 against the dollar Friday morning. | KYODO
The yen has slumped past the key psychological level of ¥140 per dollar for the first time in almost a quarter of a century, a move that may extend as the divergence between U.S. and Japanese monetary policy widens.

The yen traded at ¥140.01 in the early Tokyo session Friday. And options markets show traders are betting there might be more to come, with pricing skewed toward contracts that will pay off if dollar-yen keeps rising.

