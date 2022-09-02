The yen has slumped past the key psychological level of ¥140 per dollar for the first time in almost a quarter of a century, a move that may extend as the divergence between U.S. and Japanese monetary policy widens.
The yen traded at ¥140.01 in the early Tokyo session Friday. And options markets show traders are betting there might be more to come, with pricing skewed toward contracts that will pay off if dollar-yen keeps rising.
