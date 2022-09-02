  • Yoshihisa Kainuma, CEO of Minebea Mitsumi, speaks during an interview at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
    Yoshihisa Kainuma, CEO of Minebea Mitsumi, speaks during an interview at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
Minebea Mitsumi’s CEO — dubbed the “King of Deals” in Japan — is seeking his biggest acquisition yet, even as a crumbling yen constrains his search.

The Tokyo-based maker of ball bearings and high-precision components is in the market to buy a company with revenue of ¥300 billion ($2.1 billion) or more in the next few years, CEO Yoshihisa Kainuma, 66, said in an interview.

