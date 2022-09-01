  • Chinese service members take part in a ceremony opening Vostok 2022 military exercises at a firing ground in the far eastern Primorsky region, Russia, on Wednesday. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS
    Chinese service members take part in a ceremony opening Vostok 2022 military exercises at a firing ground in the far eastern Primorsky region, Russia, on Wednesday. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

Russia is holding major military exercises involving China and India as Russian President Vladimir Putin pushes back against attempts by the U.S. and its allies to isolate him over his invasion of Ukraine.

More than 50,000 troops and 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft and 60 warships, are due to take part in the weeklong Vostok 2022 war games that start Thursday in Russia’s far east, including naval drills in the Sea of Japan.

