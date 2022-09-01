Toyota Motor will terminate its contract with actor Teruyuki Kagawa, who has appeared in its television commercials, following a media report on allegations that he was involved in a sexual assault, it was learned Thursday.
The leading Japanese automaker will not renew the contract when it expires at the end of December, company officials said. The company has already pulled the commercials featuring Kagawa.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.