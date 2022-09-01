  • Jiji

Toyota Motor will terminate its contract with actor Teruyuki Kagawa, who has appeared in its television commercials, following a media report on allegations that he was involved in a sexual assault, it was learned Thursday.

The leading Japanese automaker will not renew the contract when it expires at the end of December, company officials said. The company has already pulled the commercials featuring Kagawa.

