  • A portion of a newspaper on Sept. 1, 1997, was dedicated to looking at the reaction of Japanese citizens to the death of Princess Diana. | THE JAPAN TIMES
    A portion of a newspaper on Sept. 1, 1997, was dedicated to looking at the reaction of Japanese citizens to the death of Princess Diana. | THE JAPAN TIMES
  • SHARE

100 years ago

Monday, Sept. 11, 1922

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,