A former Self-Defense Forces member Wednesday submitted a petition to the Defense Ministry that was signed by more than 100,000 people demanding an independent probe into her alleged sexual assault by colleagues.
The case is a rare example of a public allegation of sexual assault in a country where government data shows just 4% of rape victims report the crime to police.
