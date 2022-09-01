  • Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force bring down the national flag in Okinawa Prefecture in April. | REUTERS
A former Self-Defense Forces member Wednesday submitted a petition to the Defense Ministry that was signed by more than 100,000 people demanding an independent probe into her alleged sexual assault by colleagues.

The case is a rare example of a public allegation of sexual assault in a country where government data shows just 4% of rape victims report the crime to police.

