A facility in Kanagawa Prefecture for people with mental disabilities tried to cover up caretaker abuse of a resident last year despite the incidents being caught by security cameras, footage and internal documents obtained by Kyodo News showed Wednesday.
To prevent abuse, the prefecture has been installing more cameras at the controversial facility suspected of involvement in around 90 cases of violence to date, but the coverup revelation is likely to prompt a review of its measures.
