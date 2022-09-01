  • Tokyo confirmed 14,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo confirmed 14,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 14,451 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by about 8,600 from a week before.

With Thursday’s figure, the daily count in the capital fell week-on-week for the 11th consecutive day.

