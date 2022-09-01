The number of babies born in Japan in the January-June period fell by 20,087 from a year earlier to 384,942, hitting the lowest level since 2000 and standing below 400,000 for the first time on record, a preliminary health ministry report has shown.
The decline is believed to reflect people tending to avoid marriage and pregnancy due to uncertainties about the future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
