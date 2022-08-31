  • Damage is seen on the leaf of a pigeon pea plant exposed to increased levels of ozone at the U.K. Centre for Ecology and Hydrology research site near Bangor, Britain, in July. | REUTERS
    Damage is seen on the leaf of a pigeon pea plant exposed to increased levels of ozone at the U.K. Centre for Ecology and Hydrology research site near Bangor, Britain, in July. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

ABERGWYNGREGYN, Wales – Plant scientist Felicity Hayes checks on her crops inside one of eight tiny domed greenhouses set against the Welsh hills. The potted pigeon pea and papaya planted in spring are leafy and green, soon to bear fruit.

In a neighboring greenhouse, those same plants look sickly and stunted. The pigeon pea is an aged yellow with pockmarked leaves, while the papaya trees reach only half as tall.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,