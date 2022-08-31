  • The Alexander Zhagrin oilfield operated by Gazprom Neft in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area-Yugra, Russia. | GAZPROM NEFT / VIA REUTERS
    The Alexander Zhagrin oilfield operated by Gazprom Neft in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area-Yugra, Russia. | GAZPROM NEFT / VIA REUTERS
Lubmin, Germany – Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Germany for maintenance on a major pipeline on Wednesday, the latest in a series of supply halts that have fueled an energy crisis in Europe.

Gazprom said supplies via Nord Stream 1 were “completely stopped” for “preventative work” at a compressor unit, shortly after the the pipeline’s operator, Entsog, announced that deliveries had stopped.

