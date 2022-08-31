  • Typhoon Hinnamnor is seen in an image taken by the Himawari weather satellite at 11 a.m. Wednesday. | KYODO
    Typhoon Hinnamnor is seen in an image taken by the Himawari weather satellite at 11 a.m. Wednesday. | KYODO

  • AFP-Jiji, Kyodo

Japan’s weather agency said that powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor is nearing several remote southern islands, prompting warnings for local residents to seek shelter before it becomes too dangerous.

As of noon Wednesday, the typhoon was packing sustained winds of 198 kph and had gusts of 270 kph, the Meteorological Agency said. It was moving west-southwest at 25 kph over waters some 160 km west of Minami-Daito Island, one of a string of remote isles that form the Okinawa region, with an atmospheric pressure of 920 hectopascals at its center.

