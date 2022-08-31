The Justice Ministry on Tuesday sought a fiscal 2023 budget of ¥27.147 billion for measures to accept foreign workers and realize an inclusive society.
The ministry’s general account budget request for fiscal 2023, which starts next April, totaled ¥829.453 billion, up 3.2% from the fiscal 2022 initial budget. The sum includes ¥74.549 billion sought for measures related to the Digital Agency.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.