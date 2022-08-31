  • Travelers throng Tokyo's Haneda Airport in April. Japan's Justice Ministry plans to expand consultation services for foreign nationals hoping to stay in Japan as the number of arrivals from abroad is expected to increase due to relaxed border controls. | BLOOMBERG
    Travelers throng Tokyo's Haneda Airport in April. Japan's Justice Ministry plans to expand consultation services for foreign nationals hoping to stay in Japan as the number of arrivals from abroad is expected to increase due to relaxed border controls. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Justice Ministry on Tuesday sought a fiscal 2023 budget of ¥27.147 billion for measures to accept foreign workers and realize an inclusive society.

The ministry’s general account budget request for fiscal 2023, which starts next April, totaled ¥829.453 billion, up 3.2% from the fiscal 2022 initial budget. The sum includes ¥74.549 billion sought for measures related to the Digital Agency.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,