  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference on Wednesday in Tokyo. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference on Wednesday in Tokyo. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party continuing to be dogged by controversy over lawmakers’ links with the Unification Church, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that members of the party will sever all ties with the religious group as part of party policy.

In a news conference, the prime minister acknowledged that revelations surrounding lawmakers’ ties to the Unification Church over recent months have eroded public faith in politics.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,