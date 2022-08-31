  • Tokyo's Asakusa district earlier this month | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo reported 15,428 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, marking a drop of 10,016 from a week before and the tenth straight day of week-on-week decline.

The capital logged 28 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on the day, while the number of severely ill patients, counted under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria, fell by three from Tuesday to 33.

