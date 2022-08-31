  • The USS Oakland visited the capital of the Solomon Islands as part of a ceremony in marking the 80th anniversary of the Guadalcanal battles in World War II, in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Aug. 7. | MATTHEW ABBOTT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • AFP-JIJI

Honiara, Solomon Islands – The Solomon Islands has suspended visits from all foreign navies, citing a need to review approval processes, the country’s leader said Tuesday, after a U.S. Coast Guard vessel was unable to refuel at its port.

The decision comes amid concerns over the Solomons’ growing ties with China in recent years, switching diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 2019 and signing a security pact with the Asian power in April.

