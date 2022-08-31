  • A flooded residential area in Dera Allah Yar after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, Pakistan, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    A flooded residential area in Dera Allah Yar after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, Pakistan, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Sukkur, Pakistan – Aid efforts ramped up across flooded Pakistan on Tuesday to help tens of millions of people affected by relentless monsoon rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the flooding “the worst in the history of Pakistan,” adding it would cost at least $10 billion to repair damaged infrastructure spread across the country.

