    A boat carrying tourists floats near icebergs in Disko Bay, Ilulissat, in western Greenland. The Greenland ice sheet is currently the main factor in swelling the Earth's oceans, according to NASA, with the Arctic region heating at a faster rate than the rest of the planet. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Even without any future global warming, Greenland’s melting ice sheet will cause major sea level rise, with potentially “ominous” implications over this century as temperatures continue to rise, according to a study published Monday.

Rising sea levels — pushed up mainly by melting ice sheets on Greenland and Antarctica — are set to redraw the map over centuries and could eventually swamp land currently home to hundreds of millions of people, depending on humanity’s efforts to halt warming.

