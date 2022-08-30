  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The use of a “Help Mark” symbol by people with hidden disabilities or illnesses who need assistance is spreading across Japan, after it was created by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government 10 years ago.

The free-of-charge distribution of tags with the symbol had begun in all 47 prefectures in the country by October last year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,