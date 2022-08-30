  • Kazuo Inamori, the founder of Kyocera Corp., in Kyoto in 2015 | BLOOMBERG
  • staff report, kyodo

Kazuo Inamori, the founder of Kyocera Corp. and one of the most influential Japanese business leaders, died of natural causes, Kyocera announced on Tuesday. He was 90.

In 2010, Inamori became chairman of Japan Airlines Co. in response to a plea from the Japanese government. He was credited with helping turn the struggling airline’s fortunes around.

