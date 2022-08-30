  • A worker assembles an air drill at Katsui Kogyo's factory in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, on June 23. | REUTERS
    A worker assembles an air drill at Katsui Kogyo's factory in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, on June 23. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

HIGASHIOSAKA, Osaka Pref. – The small factories in the city of Higashiosaka for decades fueled the thundering rise of Japan’s biggest brands — but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland.

Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan’s small manufacturers toward a tipping point.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,