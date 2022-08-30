  • Japan's job availability ratio improved for the seventh consecutive month in July, as services-related firms moved to secure workers during the summer holidays without coronavirus restrictions. | BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

Japan’s job availability ratio improved for the seventh consecutive month in July, as services-related firms moved to secure workers during the summer holidays without coronavirus restrictions despite a resurgence of infections, government data showed Tuesday.

The job-to-applicant ratio rose 0.02 point from the previous month to 1.29, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said. The ratio means there were 129 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

