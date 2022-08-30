  • Nilanthi Gunasekera, 49, poses with a handful of dried fish, the only protein her family will have until next week, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Aug. 8. | REUTERS
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – In her outstretched palms, 49-year-old Nilanthi Gunasekera holds her family’s last remaining handful of dried fish — a reminder of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in decades.

She is just one of the millions of Sri Lankans battling a calamitous decline in living standards, as they find themselves forced to skip meals, ration out medicines and turn to firewood in place of cooking gas.

