  • Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss answers questions at an event in Norwich, England, on Aug. 25. | REUTERS
    Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss answers questions at an event in Norwich, England, on Aug. 25. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

The race to become Britain’s next prime minister is in its final week, with Liz Truss appearing poised to secure the top job, along with daunting challenges.

Foreign Secretary Truss, 47, has consistently outran 42-year-old former finance minister Rishi Sunak by wide margins in polls of Conservative party members who will decide the contest, which started in early July.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,