  • AstraZeneca's Evusheld treatment is designed to protect against COVID-19 infection for at least six months. | REUTERS
    AstraZeneca's Evusheld treatment is designed to protect against COVID-19 infection for at least six months. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Japan’s health ministry said on Monday that its panel of experts had agreed to approve manufacturing and sales of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld.

Evusheld is designed to protect against COVID-19 infection for at least six months, and has been deployed in many countries for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,