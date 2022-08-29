Japan’s health ministry said on Monday that its panel of experts had agreed to approve manufacturing and sales of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld.
Evusheld is designed to protect against COVID-19 infection for at least six months, and has been deployed in many countries for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.