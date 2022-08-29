  • People walk in Tokyo's Ginza district earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI
    People walk in Tokyo's Ginza district earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo reported 9,880 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down by 5,205 week on week and dropping below 10,000 for the first time since July 11.

Thirty people infected with the virus were newly confirmed dead in the capital, the metropolitan government said, while the number of patients with severe symptoms measured under Tokyo’s criteria increased by one from Sunday to 41.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,