  • A man carries his sick daughter along a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in the Madian area of Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  AFP-Jiji

A huge relief operation was underway Monday and international aid began trickling in as Pakistan struggled to deal with monsoon flooding that has affected more than 33 million people.

Officials said 1,061 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges.

