A huge relief operation was underway Monday and international aid began trickling in as Pakistan struggled to deal with monsoon flooding that has affected more than 33 million people.
Officials said 1,061 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges.
