  • A smoggy morning in New Delhi in December 2021 | REUTERS
    A smoggy morning in New Delhi in December 2021 | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

As India’s capital of New Delhi prepares for winter — and the accompanying season of acrid smog — the government is promoting a motorcycle helmet fitted with filters and a fan at the back that it says can remove 80% of pollutants.

State agencies have pumped thousands of dollars into Shellios Technolabs, a startup whose founder Amit Pathak began work on the helmet, which he calls the world’s first of its kind, in a basement in 2016.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,