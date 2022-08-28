  • Forces loyal to Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's government prepare to enter a contested area in Tripoli on Saturday amid fierce fighting. | REUTERS
    Forces loyal to Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's government prepare to enter a contested area in Tripoli on Saturday amid fierce fighting. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

TRIPOLI – Libya’s capital was quiet early on Sunday, a day after the worst fighting there for two years killed 32 people and injured 159 as forces aligned with a parliament-backed administration failed to dislodge the Tripoli-based government.

Roads in the city were busy with motorists, shops were open and people were clearing away smashed glass and other debris from Saturday’s violence, with burned out vehicles lining some streets in central Tripoli.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,