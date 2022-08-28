  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters remotely on Saturday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters remotely on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday expressed disappointment after a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference ended without a joint declaration, saying Russia should take the blame for the breakdown.

Kishida said maintaining and strengthening the NPT is “the only realistic approach” to nuclear disarmament. The Japanese leader, who represents a constituency in atomic-bombed Hiroshima, has been pushing for a world without nuclear weapons.

