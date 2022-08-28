  • Attendees walk outside the Congress Palace, which is hosting the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, on Saturday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Tunis – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday pledged $30 billion over the next three years for African development, with a focus on investing in human capital and fostering quality growth in a continent where China and Russia are exerting their influence.

In his online speech to the latest round of international conference on African development known as TICAD in Tunisia, Kishida stressed that Japan will grow together with Africa, differentiating Tokyo's approach from that of China, which critics say has been burdening poor nations with huge debts related to infrastructure projects.

