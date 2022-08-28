  • The number of syphilis infections reported in this year have increased at the fastest pace on record for Japan. | REUTERS
  • Jiji

The number of syphilis infections reported in Japan this year totaled 7,241 as of Aug. 14, increasing at the fastest pace on record, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The figure is already close to 7,983 cases for the whole of last year, the highest annual total since data under the current format was first collected in 1999.

