Yamato, Kumamoto Pref. – Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army kicked off their Orient Shield 22 field training exercises in Japan on Sunday.
On the first day of the largest joint exercises by the two nations’ ground forces, the U.S. Army launched two Javelin missiles while the GSDF practiced launched its Type 01 LMAT missiles, a Japanese version of the Javelin, at the Oyanohara training range in the town of Yamato, Kumamoto Prefecture.
