    A Ground Self-Defense Force soldier fires a Type 01 LMAT anti-tank missile during training near Mount Fuji in Gotemba in August 2019. | REUTERS

Yamato, Kumamoto Pref. – Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army kicked off their Orient Shield 22 field training exercises in Japan on Sunday.

On the first day of the largest joint exercises by the two nations’ ground forces, the U.S. Army launched two Javelin missiles while the GSDF practiced launched its Type 01 LMAT missiles, a Japanese version of the Javelin, at the Oyanohara training range in the town of Yamato, Kumamoto Prefecture.

