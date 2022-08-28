Chongqing, China – For almost a decade, farmer Qin Bin, 50, has toiled his plot, growing peaches and dragon fruit for sale to visiting tourists at his orchard on the outskirts of the Chinese megacity of Chongqing.
But this year’s crop is devastated, another casualty of a blistering heat wave that has engulfed southern China in the country’s hottest summer on record and subsumed half its land in drought.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.