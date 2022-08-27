  • Japan Coast Guard divers search the east side of Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula on Thursday. | 1ST REGIONAL COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS / VIA KYODO
The Japanese and Russian governments have agreed that Moscow will hand over to the Japanese side three bodies found after the fatal sinking of a Japanese tour boat, it was learned Saturday.

The bodies, found on Kunashiri, one of four Russian-controlled islands near Hokkaido claimed by Japan, or the Russian Far East island of Sakhalin, are likely to be transferred to Japan in September at the earliest, according to sources in the Japan Coast Guard.

