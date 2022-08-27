  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds an online meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Friday. | CABINET PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE / VIA KYODO
  • KYODO, JIJI

Tunis – Japanese and African leaders were set to begin talks Saturday on ensuring sustainable growth despite the challenges posed by Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s outreach to the continent with infrastructure investments.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, remotely participating in the eighth round of conference on African development known as TICAD in Tunisia, was expected to stress the importance of investing in people and growing together with Africa in an apparent bid to draw a contrast with Beijing.

