  People walk at Shibuya's scramble crossing near JR Shibuya Station in Tokyo earlier this week.
  • STAFF REPORT, JIJI

Tokyo confirmed 17,126 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 8,151 a week before, while reporting 25 deaths linked to the virus.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 20,822.4 compared with 25,601.1 a week earlier, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria were 38, unchanged from Friday.

