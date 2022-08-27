  • A medical worker wearing personal protection equipment walks inside the Intensive Care Unit ward at St. Marianna University Yokohama Seibu Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are being treated, in Yokohama on May 25. | REUTERS
  • KYODO, JIJI

Japan is considering simplifying the way it deals with the coronavirus, sources close to the matter have said, potentially taking a step toward downgrading the virus and treating it like the seasonal flu.

In a trial possibly starting in mid-September, the government plans to select some medical institutions and ask them to report the number of infections regularly, the sources said Friday. This would pave the way for a shift from the current measure of reporting on all individuals confirmed infected.

