Japan is considering simplifying the way it deals with the coronavirus, sources close to the matter have said, potentially taking a step toward downgrading the virus and treating it like the seasonal flu.
In a trial possibly starting in mid-September, the government plans to select some medical institutions and ask them to report the number of infections regularly, the sources said Friday. This would pave the way for a shift from the current measure of reporting on all individuals confirmed infected.
